Suspect in 2015 Charlotte murder captured in Puerto Rico

- A man wanted in connection to a 2015 homicide in Charlotte has been arrested in Puerto Rico, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Gabriel Pagan Santiago, 26, is charged with the murder of Richard Allen Hable.

CMPD said Santiago was located and taken into custody in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 with the assistance of the FBI.

Information and evidence gathered by detectives led them in identifying Santiago as a suspect. Santiago and Hable were acquaintances from a neighborhood in which they both lived. It's believed that Hable allowed Santiago to live with him at some point before he was killed.

Santiago is currently being processed in Federal Court and will be extradited back to North Carolina following his court procedures. There is no time-table on when he will return.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective J. Helms is the lead detective assigned to the case.