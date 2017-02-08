Person found with gunshot wound at Charlotte Public Library

- One person has been taken to the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon in west Charlotte.

Emergency personnel responded about 3:15 p.m. to the Charlotte Public Library in the 2100 block of West Boulevard to a report of a person with a gun shot wound.

CMPD says the victim was walking on the sidewalk across the street from the library after being shot on the back side of their body. The suspect was able to flee the scene in a vehicle.

Medic says the person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious but not life-threatening injuries. They say the person was not shot inside the library.

