Give a can, save a life! Firefighters raise funds for burn survivors

(FOX 46) - FOX 46 Charlotte is getting results by working with the Firefighters' Burned Children Fund to help two local families with loved ones who were severely burned earlier this week.
A father of four from Concord, Jason Easley, will have his first surgery Thursday morning. We're told Easley was starting a fire in the fireplace on Sunday when the starting fuel exploded.
"He has somewhere between 45 and 48 percent third-degree burns. He is conscious and alert and able to talk to his family. But he has at least 45 to 60 days in the ICU," said Jason Dickson with the Firefighters’ Burned Children Fund.
7-year-old Katlyn Cook from the NODA house fire on Monday is also at Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center awaiting her first surgery. We're told she has burns to her skin and respiratory tract and at last check is sedated.
"She does make arm movements and leg movements. Though subtle, she does realize there are loved ones by her side."
Dickson with the firefighters' burned children's fund has been speaking with and helping both families from the beginning.
"Our initial goal is to get the family to the burn center and to get them housed."
Aluminum cans are the primary funding source for the charity to help burn survivors like Jason and Katlyn. You can help get results by dropping your cans in a trailer at your local fire station.
"The initial injury draws the attention, but our major concentration is the aftercare. We offer youth summer camps for burn survivors, we offer family camps for the entire family, and we offer scholarships so the burn survivors can get back into society."
FOX 46 Charlotte is also helping the Firefighters' Burned Children Fund get results for burn survivors. Starting this Wednesday, the FOX 46 team will start collecting cans for local families.
If you would like to help Jason Easley, there is a GoFundMe page set up CLICK HERE!
If you would like to help Katlyn Cook, there is a GoFundMe page set up CLICK HERE!
Charlotte Fire Stations:
- 1817 South Blvd
- 6512 Monroe Rd
- 525 N Church St
- 4529 McKee Rd
- 2810 Wilkinson Blvd
- 420 Inwood Dr
- 114 N Sharon Amity
- 6623 Park South Dr
- 5308 Morris Field Dr
- 9400 Nations Ford
- 7400 E. W T Harris Blvd
- 7132 Pineville-Matthews Rd
- 6741 Pleasant Grove Rd
- 2001 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd
- 2824 Rocky River Rd
- 1120 Pavilion Blvd
- 13828 S. Tryon St
- 12100 Shopton Rd W
- 9720 Harrisburg Rd
- Matthews Fire Station 236 S Trade St
Cornelius Fire Stations:
- 19729 S Main St
- 19230 Charleston Ln
Huntersville Stations:
- 110 South Old Statesville Rd
- 15600 Beatties Ford Rd
- 13423 Eastfield Rd
Cabarrus County trailers:
- Concord station 3 (3 Fire Station Dr SW)
- Harrisburg Station 1 (6450 Morehead Rd)
- Harrisburg Station 2 (9045 Rocky River Rd)
- Allen Volunteer Fire (4000 US 601)
- Flowes Store Volunteer Fire (8623 Flowes Store Rd)
- Midland Volunteer Fire (12805 US 601)
- Georgeville Volunteer Fire (6916 NC 200)
- Mt Pleasant volunteer Fire (1415 N Main St)