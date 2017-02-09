Cold and gusty weather expected for the Carolinas

- Light snow and strong winds will have a big impact on Avery, Watauga and Ashe counties Thursday.

Snow accumulations of 1-2" are possible on the highest mountain peaks. The snow will come to an end by mid morning.

The wind will continue to howl all day long in the mountains with gusts of up to 60 mph expected.

Wind gusts in the Piedmont will top out at around 30 mph.

Winds will go calm overnight and temps will drop dramatically. Mountain communities will see lows in the teens and lows in the piedmont will drop into the 20s.

Temperatures will rebound nicely into the weekend as highs will get back into the 60s Saturday afternoon.

