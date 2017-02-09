Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on short chase

- The suspect of a stolen vehicle has been caught after leading police on a chase Thursday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.



An officer ran the tag of a vehicle, which came back stolen. Before the officer could conduct a traffic stop the suspect sped off and crashed, according to police.



Police said at some point the suspect ran into a pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained non-life threatening injuries.



The suspect got out of the vehicle and ran off on foot. Officers caught the suspect on Cemetery and Beatties Ford Road.



During the foot chase, an officer driving a marked patrol car hit another parked patrol car. The officer was not injured.



We will update this story as more information becomes available.

