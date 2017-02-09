Man charged after $450,000 worth of marijuana found in vehicle

- A man has been charged with trafficking drugs after police confiscated $450,000 worth of marijuana.



On Monday, members of the Iredell County Sheriff's Office Interstate Criminal Enforcement (ICE) stopped a Buick with Maryland tags on I-77 south for traffic violations.



Deputies said during the stop the driver of the vehicle, Long Bina Nguyen, was extremely nervous acting. He told police he was traveling from California. A patrol K-9 did a walk around the vehicle.



The dog indicated a positive alert for the presence of a narcotic, according to deputies. Deputies found three large duffle bags and two large cardboard boxes inside the vehicle.



Inside the bags and boxes they found several vacuumed sealed packages of marijuana. Nguyen was taken to Iredell County Narcotics Investigations Office and the car was searched. 70 vacuumed sealed packages of marijuana were found, weighing 90 pounds and having an estimated street value of $450,000, according to deputies.



Nguyen was charged with Trafficking in Marijuana by Possession, trafficking in Marijuana by Transport, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and a Fugitive Warrant for Burglary from California. He was placed under 800,000.00 dollars secured bond.