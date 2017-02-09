Man wanted after woman robbed at Lincolnton ATM

- Police are searching for the man they say robbed a woman at gun point while withdrawing money from an ATM Monday night in Lincolnton.

The incident happened about 6:45 p.m. at the parking lot ATM of 5th/3rd Bank. Lincolnton police say the woman was getting money out of the machine when she was approached by a white man with a semi automatic style handgun.

Video footage from the ATM shows the suspect take off on foot after robbing the woman on South Cedar Street from Water Street toward Congress Street.

It's unclear how much cash the suspect got away with.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 30 to 35 years of age, 6’00” to 6’02” tall, average build, wider shoulders, green and beige (possibly camouflage) ball cap, shorter clean cut darker hair, dark frame glasses with clear lenses, green long sleeve thermal style shirt, and blue jeans.

If anyone has any information about this case or any other criminal or narcotics case, please contact the Lincolnton Police Department at (704) 736-8900 or contact the Lincolnton-Lincoln County Crimestoppers at (704) 736-8909. All calls made to Crimestoppers can be made anonymously and the caller is eligible for up to a $1,000.00 reward if information given leads to an arrest.