CAUGHT: Mother charged in door-to-door cookie sales scam

- UPDATE: 2/9/17 (1:34 p.m.) A mother has been charged in an ongoing "cookie scam" using her children, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.



While investigating, detectives identified Nikeyshi Nicole Carzell as a suspect and they determined she had been sending her children door-to-door claiming they were selling cookies for a fundraiser when in fact she was keeping the money for herself.



The children also claimed to sell Otis SpunkyMeyer Cookies, Annie Pretzels and flavored popcorn and pizza, according to police.

A warrant was obtained for Carzell's arrest and she was arrested at her home without incident Wednesday morning.



Carzell was taken to police headquarters and interviewed by financial crimes detectives.



She was charged with one count of obtaining property by false pretense and taken to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.



After reviewing more information, detectives discovered that Carzell was responsible for three additional cases. Those cases happened on Kirkgard Trail, Berewick Commons Parkway and Bald Eagle Drive.



Detectives signed three warrants for obtaining property by false pretense and served her those warrants while she was still in custody. Detectives are still actively reviewing reports.



Anyone with information concerning these cases or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.



If this happens to you, police suggest: