Neighbors track suspicious woman, leads to her arrest

FOX 46 Charlotte is learning how those living in a southwest Charlotte neighborhood tried getting results after they saw a woman stealing pieces of mail.

Lisa Swinson was arrested this week after police found more than 500 pieces of mail in her vehicle. Those living in her neighborhood said she had allegedly been stealing mail since last summer.

“I would think that she would be smarter than to keep all the mail she has stolen over the last year in her car,” a neighbor said.

Neighbors in the Stonehaven section of Charlotte said they grew tired of having their mail stolen. They said it happened for months so they took action, tracking the whereabouts of 40-year-old Swinson.

“It even goes as far as there are people who live really close to that house, when she leaves there will be an update on NextDoor letting people know,” another said.

Neighbors were alerted of where Swinson may live from a hand-written letter. It’s allegedly written by her, telling people she is selling some items. Neighbors believe she was trying to sell packages stolen off porches.

But Swinson allegedly stole more than just packages. Last month, Keith Furr went out to mail his mortgage check, by putting up the red flag on his mailbox.

The check never made it to the postal service. Furr got a call from his bank two weeks later.

“Found out someone had actually taken the check out of the mail box and did something called a check washing and wrote their name over where I had written the mortgage company name. I definitely believe it was Ms. Swinson,” a neighbor said.

Neighbors got the results they were looking for this week when Swinson was arrested. Now that she is behind bars, the massages on the NextDoor app are of relief. At least for now.

“I am honestly just afraid this is going to happen again and as soon as she is out she will be doing the same thing,” a neighbor said.

Neighbors said they did reach out to police over the last several months but were told there was little they could do until Swinson was caught in the act. She remains behind bars until her next court appearance on February 1.

