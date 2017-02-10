CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - A Sedgefield Middle School teacher has been arrested for having a gun on school property, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Christophe Martino Fatton was arrested this morning. He was charged with assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats and having a gun on school property.
Fatton is a science teacher at the middle school, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools website.
Police: CMS middle school teacher charged with gun on school property
