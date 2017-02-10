1 dead, multiple injuries after school bus crash in Catawba County

- One person is dead and multiple injuries are being reported after an accident involving a school bus Friday afternoon in Catawba County.

The crash was reported about 3 p.m. at Bethany Church Road and Highway 10 in Newton, NC after a vehicle and school bus collided, NC Highway Patrol said.

According to Catawba County Schools, three students, the bus driver and bus monitor were on board at the time of the accident. They said all five "are being evaluated by paramedics and emergency management services, but there appears to be no serious physical injuries to the students or the bus driver and monitor."

The driver of the vehicle was killed, according to officials.

