Meijer recalls Meijer Brand Colby and Colby Jack Deli Cheeses over listeria concerns

Meijer is announcing a recall of its cheese products over possible listeria concerns.

The recall applies to Meijer Brand Colby Cheese and Colby Jack Cheese sold exclusively through its deli counters due to a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.