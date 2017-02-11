Police searching for driver who fatally struck bicyclist in west Charlotte

- A bicyclist who was not wearing a helmet was hit and killed in west Charlotte late Friday night.

Officers were called to the 10000 block of Wilkinson Blvd where they located a bicyclist who was hit by a car.

Jessie Miller, 28, was traveling in the left eastbound lane just inside Mecklenburg County when he was struck from behind.

He died on scene, according to Medic. His family has been notified of his death.

Miller was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but his bicycle was equipped with front and rear lights. Police say Miller was not under the influence.

Police are still searching for the driver and vehicle that struck Miller. The driver fled the scene before officers arrived.

Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.