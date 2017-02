- Huntersville firefighters are cleaning up after a fire broke out at the Corkscrew Wine Shoppe and Bar in Birkdale Village in Huntersville Saturday afternoon.

One employee was treated on scene for a fall with injury.

Crews are working to clean up debris resulting from the fire.

The fire sparked from a wine cooler.

Corkscrew is expected to reopen by 6 p.m. Saturday night, according to the manager.