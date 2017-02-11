Two people shot near neighborhood park in east Charlotte

- Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting occurred near a park in northeast Charlotte on Saturday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say two people were shot just after 4 p.m. in the 2700 block of Bellefonte Drive and transported to CMC.

Police say both sustained non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are still investigating the events that led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

Check back for additional updates.