Driver dies after car crashes into trees, flips in York County

- A driver involved in a crash was found dead on Saluda Road in York County late Saturday night.

State troopers say the driver was driving a 2003 Honda around 10:30 p.m. on Saluda Road. The person was traveling west on the road, went off the road to the left and then right, then struck several trees causing the car to flip.

Troopers say the driver was not seat belted and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver died on scene.

The York County Coroner's Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Check back for additional updates.