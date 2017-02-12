Man shot in leg after disagreement in Citgo parking lot

A man was shot in the leg at a stoplight after a disagreement broke out in a Citgo parking lot in south Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were called to 2907 Archdale Drive to investigate a shooting.

Police say a man and woman in a van were involved in some type of disagreement with another man in the parking lot of the Citgo on Emerywood Drive.

When the couple in the van left the lot, the other man got into his car and followed them out. When the van came to a stop at a stoplight, the man following him got out of his car, approached the man and shot him through the van in the leg.

The driver of the man sustained non-life threatening injuries but was sent to CMC for treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are still investigating.