Hundreds attend cookout to benefit young burn victim

- NODA neighbors are getting results for one of their own by raising money with the help of a local business. Hundreds of dollars were raised on Sunday for a 7-year-old girl who was severely burned in a fire last Monday.



Family tells FOX 46 Charlotte it will be a long road to recovery for 7-year-old Katlyn Cook. She had her first surgery on Friday and is communicating with family members by moving her legs and feet.



"If anyone is in trouble or anybody needs anything our neighborhood is the first neighborhood to step up and say how can we help, how can we be a part of it," said Joey Hewell from the NODA Company Store.



Acts of kindness were coming to life in NODA Sunday afternoon as The Noda Company Store hosted a cookout, like they do every Sunday, but this time all proceeds were collected and donated to the family of Katlyn Cook.



"It's amazing. It's joyous. It's a happy time," said Katlyn's Grandmother, Elosie Tate.



Tate looked on as hundreds of people lined up to donate whatever money they could. It was last Monday when she almost lost her granddaughter.



Just after 2:00 a.m. the family home of 7-year-old Katlyn Cook caught fire. She was severely burned and transferred to the Wake Forest Baptist Burn Unit. Family members, including her grandmother, rushed to the hospital to be by her side.



"I just lost it," said her Grandmother.



Katlyn is expected to recover thanks in large part to the crew from Charlotte fire house #7, who put their lives on the line to save the little girl trapped inside.



"I met them. I met the ones that went in there and saved her and I told them she is a miracle. If it hadn't been for them, she wouldn't be here today," said her Grandmother.



Click here for a link to GoFundMe for Katlyn Cook.