NC lawmaker proposes bill that wouldn't require gun owners to obtain conceal permit Local News NC lawmaker proposes bill that wouldn't require gun owners to obtain conceal permit A North Carolina lawmaker has proposed a bill that would allow those in the Tar Heel state to carry a concealed handgun without a concealed carry permit.

Dan Starks who has more than 25 years in the gun safety business feels strongly about obtaining a conceal permit.

One glaring negative he states would be the missed education.

"What frightens me is the nearly half the people that take my class have never handled a gun. The half that have handled firearms just do not have a clue about the judicial laws of deadly force," said Starks.

In contrast, he can see a benefit of the proposed bill, especially when it comes to travel.

"A lot of people are reluctant to cross state lines with a firearm because they don't know the law and ignorance of the law is basically an admission of guilt," said Starks.

Starks ultimately believes the best way to handle the conceal permit situation is having the same laws across all states.

"I find if they can get a universal program that would be the same in all 50 states it would make it easier and safer for the community," said Starks.