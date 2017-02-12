Coyote traps to be set around Tega Cay, S.C.

-

Coyotes running through Tega Cay could disappear, if plans to trap them work out.

The coyotes have been a growing problem for residents who hear the howling and whose pets were attacked.

Tega Cay city leaders called in a trapper to put an end to the coyote problem. Several people who live near the golf course say they’ve seen the coyotes. “I only saw it the one time early in the morning right before the sun came up but you hear the howling they’ll be out there at least every other night they’ll be out there howling away, just you can never find them,” said Chris Santee.

Ed Davis said he sees coyotes walking passed his house. “It’ll be coming out taking out the garbage, picking up the daughter from soccer or basketball whatever practice, and literally they’ll just walk down the street like they belong. The one thing is they’re not afraid of me, they don’t run, that’s a little disheartening,” said Davis.

The plan to trap the coyotes took more than a year to develop but passed city council with a four to one vote. Santee said the coyotes have a den near his house so he stays close by his children when they’re playing outside. “I think it’s about time they do something about it,” said Santee.

The traps will be placed in eight locations for two weeks. The traps will be checked every 24 hours. Some people feel the traps should stay until the coyotes are gone. “You know it should be out until the problem you can see it start to diminish. I don’t think you put a timestamp on it. Why are you going to stop when maybe you only caught like 4 or 5 of them throughout the whole two weeks,” said Santee.

Davis said, “I assume they’re not going to catch them all which is kind of the issue that I see is that they populate really fast. I have quite a few neighbors that have found dens. So, unless they get rid of all of them it’s going to be an issue every year.”

The coyotes will be killed after they’re caught and while many people feel it’s inhumane the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources stipulates the trappers can’t relocate the coyotes. “They’ve got to do what they’ve got to do at least they’re trying to protect the area here,” said Santee.

Davis believes the coyotes are just trying to find a new home. “I know with all of the development in Tega Cay, Fort Mill, Charlotte, they’re just trying to find somewhere to go, that’s the price of getting larger as a city I guess. You never want to see any animals die, but I guess it’s better than a child getting attacked by a coyote,” said Davis.