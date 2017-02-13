Man seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Rock Hill

- A 33-year-old man was seriously injured Sunday night after being hit by a vehicle, according to Rock Hill Police.



The incident happened on the 2500 block of Cherry Road around 6:40 p.m.



When officers arrived they found a man laying in the roadway with severe injuries to his head and his right arm. Officers said he was unconscious but responsive to stimuli.



Officers spoke with the driver of a 1964 Chevrolet Impala who said he did not see the pedestrian until he was at the front passenger's side corner of the vehicle.



The man was taken to CMC Main with life threatening injuries.



This case remains under investigation.