- A vehicle crashed into a semi-truck Monday morning causing two fatalities.



The crash happened on Highway 70 and Business Park Drive in Statesville. US-70 eastbound is currently closed.

Highway 70 eastbound @ Business Park Drive remains closed while crews continue to clear the scene of a fatal accident involving a semi & car pic.twitter.com/nLKRuH6hXA — Brian Christiansen (@BrianFox46) February 13, 2017

