Four taken to hospital in crash involving ambulance

- A Medic ambulance was involved in a crash Monday afternoon.



The unit was responding to a 911 call around 12:20 p.m. when it crashed with another vehicle at the intersection of Ashley Road and Wilkinson Boulevard, according to Medic.



The three people in the ambulance were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries. The driver of the ambulance and person in the other vehicle were taken to CMC Main with potentially life threatening injuries.



The cause of the incident is under investigation.



