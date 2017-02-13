Man pleads guilty to hundreds of bomb threats in three local counties

- The man accused of making false bomb threats last summer in Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties pleaded guilty Monday to charges of terrorism and making false bomb reports.

Cody Matthew Startt, 27, of Matoaka, West Virginia., entered his guilty plea to 253 counts of terrorism and 251 counts of making false bomb reports and was given an active prison sentence of 11 to 21 years.

In May 2016, business and agencies in the three counties received more than 400 bomb threats that were all determined to be hoaxes. Startt was arrested in July for the crimes in Matoaka, West Virginia by Hickory Police, FBI and West Virginia State Police.

Startt faces pending matters of the same nature in Caldwell and Catawba counties.