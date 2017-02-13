SC teen carjacks vehicle, leads police on high-speed chase

- A Taylors, South Carolina man is facing multiple charges after police said he carjacked a woman’s vehicle and led officers on high-speed chase along Highway 321 Monday morning.

The incident happened around 7:50 a.m. Monday, February 13 on Blowing Rock Road at the Holiday Inn Express.

Boone police said the suspect, later identified as Tommy Lee Long, 19, pulled a woman from her 2016 Dodge Charter and left traveling south on Hwy 321 towards Blowing Rock.

A short time later, police said they spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to pull the vehicle over. Long refused to stop and a chase ensued.

The vehicle continues south on Hwy 321 towards Lenoir.

NC State Highway Patrol and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office assisted Lenoir police in the chase.

At about 8:10 a.m. Monday, police used stop sticks to keep the vehicle from entering the city at a high rate of speed.

Long tried to avoid the stop sticks and lost control of his vehicle, police said. Long struck a Lenoir Police Department K-9 vehicle that was parked in the highway median.

Police said Long then fled from the vehicle but was captured on foot a short time later.

Two officers from the Lenoir Police Department were taken to a local hospital as a precaution. They were treated and released Monday morning.

Long is charged with felonious common law robbery, felonious possession of a stolen vehicle, misdemeanor assault on a female, and felonious speeding to elude arrest.

According to police, Long was given a $30,000 secured bond pending a March 30, 2017, appearance in Watauga District Court.

Additional charges are pending.