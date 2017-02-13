ICE: Reports of checkpoints targeting immigrants indiscriminately are false Local News ICE: Reports of checkpoints targeting immigrants indiscriminately are false New details have been released Monday on the arrests of illegal immigrants in Charlotte and North Carolina.

The arrests are causing fear in some communities where people feel immigrants are being targeted.

ICE officials told FOX 46 Charlotte they conduct targeted enforcement operations regularly and have for many years, and that they’re going after immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens.

The recent roundup of immigration fugitives in the country has landed 85 people in custody in North Carolina and 19 in South Carolina.

One Mexican National arrested in Charlotte was previously convicted of three counts of indecent liberties with a child. He was sent back to Mexico and illegally re-entered the United States.

Rumors about raids rounding up immigrants have scared some communities. However, ICE said they do not conduct sweeps, checkpoints or raids targeted aliens indiscriminately.

“Reports of ICE checkpoints and sweeps are false, dangerous and irresponsible. These reports create panic and put communities and law enforcement personnel in unnecessary danger. Any groups falsely reporting such activities are doing a disservice to those they claim to support.”

ICE said the operation is targeting public safety threats wanted for felony offenses.

Concerns over CMS students’ safety, in school and at bus stops, have been called into question. Commissioner Bill James said CMS is not a sanctuary school. CMS released a statement saying in part:

“Earlier today in conversations with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, CMS was pleased to learn that our school campuses and bus stops will continue to be safe zones for students. No immigration-related detainment of any student will occur on CMS property or at any school bus stop.”

ICE officials said during the raids they often encounter people who are in violation of federal immigration laws. Those people are evaluated on a case-by-case basis and arrested by ICE.