Suspects lead troopers on high-speed chase in rental car Local News Suspects lead troopers on high-speed chase in rental car Two convicted criminals lead North Carolina State Troopers on a high-speed chase over the weekend, and on Monday new details emerged about what happened.

- Two convicted criminals lead North Carolina State Troopers on a high-speed chase over the weekend, and on Monday new details emerged about what happened.

FOX 46 Charlotte learned the two suspects have long rap sheets including assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and drug trafficking charges.

This incident was not the first run-in with the law for Deontaye Smith, 23, and Tomanta Simmons, 24.

Both men are out on bond after leading state troopers on a high-speed chase Saturday night in a rental car. The chase started on I-77 southbound. The two were reaching speeds of 130 to 150 miles per hour, weaving in and out of traffic around midnight.

State troopers said the duo took some backroads and ended up on Oakdale Drive in Charlotte, just off the Brookshire putting other drivers and the trooper involved in harms way.

Police advice drivers to always pull over and get out of the way if they see someone traveling at a high rate of speed.

NC Highway Patrol has no speed threshold of which they stop chasing a suspect. They are the only law enforcement agency without a “no chase” policy. Instead, they use their best judgement and try to stop the car in its tracks by using the pit maneuver.

That’s what the trooper tried to do to the suspects’ car on Saturday night. But the suspect rammed the trooper’s car back, leaving the state trooper’s bumper at the scene of the crash.

A neighbor saw police back on the scene the next day searching for the gun the suspects threw out the window.