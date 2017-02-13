Woman speaks out after fiancé gunned down by Rock Hill club owner Local News Woman speaks out after fiancé gunned down by Rock Hill club owner Nearly a month after her fiancé was gunned down by a Rock Hill club owner FOX 46 Charlotte spoke one-on-one with the man's fiancé who said she doesn't believe the shooting was in self-defense.

It was just one month ago when shots rang out at The Hideaway Club. It’s a night Treasure Nalley said she will never forget.

“It was the worst moment of my life. I would not wish that pain on my worst enemy…ever,” Nalley said.

Saturday, January 14, 2017 Nalley and her fiancé Chris Elkins and their friends were at their ‘go-to’ spot, The Hideaway Club. But what started as a fun night with friends ended in tragedy.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said Elkins and others got into an argument inside the club and were asked to leave. When they tried to go back inside, Elkins was reportedly assaulted by the 76-year-old club owner, Elijah “Mack” Teal, and that’s when bullets began flying.

But according to Elkins’ fiancé, the account isn’t accurate.

“No one asked us to leave at all. That was completely false,” she said.

Nalley admits a disagreement took place inside and as they were leaving, the bar owner reportedly followed them out and a fight broke out.

“The owner Mack followed him out there and he had like a metal stick. It looked like an antenna and he hit Que, his friend, in the neck with it,” Nalley said.

Nalley said her fiancé was shot when he tried to go back inside to her purse.

“He said ‘You’re not coming in here boy’ and he was just like ‘I’m just trying to get her purse’ and as soon as he said that Chris put both his hands up and he turned over and looked at me and said ‘Treasure come over here he has a gun’ and as soon as Chris’ head turned the man shot him in the stomach,” Nalley said.

Chris Elkins later died at the hospital.

“We just got engaged over Christmas and we’ve been together eight years, almost nine. He has no enemies,” Nalley said.

In the month since her fiancé’s death Nalley and friends have been doing backgrounds checks on the club owner.

“He had multiple assault and battery of an aggravated nature. He had unlawful carry of a pistol and you can see he was arrested for murder,” she said.

FOX 46 Charlotte reached out to the York County Sheriff’s Office. They said the investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made.

As for Nalley, she and her friends plan to continue to hold protests near the club until she said she had justice for Elkins.