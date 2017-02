Man fakes robbery, charges toward police Local News Man fakes robbery, charges toward police A man who lied to police about being held up with a knife is now in jail himself.

- A man who lied to police about being held up with a knife is now in jail himself.

Gaston Gazette reports that Michael Sill, 56, was arrested after he told police he was robbed but when they figured out he was lying Sill started charging toward officers and screaming at them to shoot him.

Officers put the cuffs on him and took him to jail. Bond is set at $1,500.