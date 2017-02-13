Family of bicyclist killed in hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward Local News Family of bicyclist killed in hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward A Charlotte family is searching for the driver who hit and killed their loved one alone Wilkinson Boulevard late Friday night.

Family of Jessie Miller said he was ride a stretch of Wilkinson Blvd. near the Gaston County line nearly every day.

“Anybody that knew Jessie loved Jessie because Jessie was the kind of person that would do anything for anyone,” family said.

The stretch of Wilkinson Blvd. where Miller was hit Friday night is poorly lit. But Miller’s family said it’s no excuse for a driver to hit their loved one and speed off.

“In my opinion, whoever hit him had to be drunk. Who else doesn’t stop when they hit someone?”

It was just before midnight Friday when Miller was riding his bike back into Charlotte along Wilkinson Blvd. Police said he was traveling eastbound but his body was found lying in the westbound lane.

Miller’s family said he was coming home after finishing his shift at Papa John’s in Belmont.

“Everybody at Papa John’s loved him. They are blowing up my Facebook messaging me, asking if there is anything they can do.”

CMPD said Miller wasn’t wearing a helmet, but did have lights on the front and rear of his bike. Police said alcohol use by Miller isn’t suspected.

As Miller’s family plan his memorial, the driver who hit and killed him, is still on the road.

“It takes a cold person to ignore it. Jessie would never do anything like that. He is not that kind of person. I think someone better come back and tell us what happened.”

Police have told the family they have a few leads, but nothing solid at this point. If anyone saw anything Friday night, they’re asked to call CMPD.