Waxhaw residents fighting against apartments Local News Waxhaw residents fighting against apartments The Town of Waxhaw has seen its population grow by more than 500 percent since 2000, which is why many are fighting against a proposed rezoning that could bring apartments.

Town Commissioners will host a public forum at its standard meeting this Tuesday, Feb. 14, about the property at the intersection of Providence Road and Gray Byrum Road. The 10-acre property is currently zoned for single-family housing but could switch to multi-family residential.

"I don't want to say keep certain people out, right," resident Candace Definis said. "I just want us to be very, very smart about how we grow."

Definis, and a number of others, are concerned about congestion on roads and adding more students to local schools.

Union County Public Schools redistricted hundreds of students in this area due to overcrowding in 2014.

A mill in Downtown Waxhaw is being renovated into 63-loft style apartments, set to open this Spring.

The public hearing opens at 6 p.m.