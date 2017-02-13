PHOTOS: Police search for men involved in Walgreens burglary Local News PHOTOS: Police search for men involved in Walgreens burglary The Fort Mill Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two men in connection to a Walgreens burglary early Monday morning.

The incident happened at 3:27 a.m. Monday, February 13 at the Walgreens located at 1250 Tom Hall Street in Fort Mill.

Upon arrival, officers saw that the Pharmacy drive-through window had been broken out. After reviewing surveillance video with an employee, police observed two men entering through the window.

Surveillance footage shows the two men using a trash bag to gather medicines from a cabinet adjacent to the window, while a third person remained outside, apparently still attempting to remove glass from the window.

The two men then quickly proceeded to exit the building in the same manner, leaving the area in an unknown direction of travel.

The quantity, and monetary value, of the medication stolen is pending determination.