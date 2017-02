Suspect in custody after armed robbery, carjacking in NE Charlotte Local News Suspect in custody after armed robbery, carjacking in NE Charlotte One person is in custody following a reported armed robbery and carjacking in northeast Charlotte.

The incident happened at 9:07 p.m. Monday, February 13 in the 11000 block of Education Way.

Responding officers located the victim’s vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect crashed in the area of E. WT Harris and Hickory Grove Road and is now in custody.

