CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - An early morning crash in east Charlotte has left one person dead.
Police responded to the crash on east W.T. Harris Boulevard with a very heavy presence and homicide detectives.
All lanes are now open from Grier Road to District Driver after a tow truck pulled the car involved in the crash out of the woods.
This is an ongoing investigation.
CMPD investigating deadly crash in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - An early morning crash in east Charlotte has left one person dead.