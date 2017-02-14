CMPD investigating deadly crash in east Charlotte

Posted:Feb 14 2017 07:07AM EST

Updated:Feb 14 2017 07:09AM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - An early morning crash in east Charlotte has left one person dead.

Police responded to the crash on east W.T. Harris Boulevard with a very heavy presence and homicide detectives.

All lanes are now open from Grier Road to District Driver after a tow truck pulled the car involved in the crash out of the woods.

This is an ongoing investigation.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories