Deputy: Chester Co. man accidentally shoots self, cousin

- The Chester County Sheriff's Office was called out to an accidental shooting on Sunday.



A deputy was dispatched to the 3000 block of Scott Road around 4:30 p.m.



When the deputy arrived he spoke with a man who said that he had just bought a gun and went over to his cousin's house to show him.



The man told the deputy he unloaded the weapon and gave it to his cousin. When his cousin tried to give the pistol back to him he did not know that the magazine was back in the gun. When he went to release the slide the pistol went off and grazing his left palm and hitting his cousin in the left side of his rib cage.



Another witness confirmed the story. The pistol was seized and place into evidence pending investigation.



The man's cousin was taken by EMS and air lifted to the hospital.



