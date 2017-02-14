Reward being offered after 1,000 pound chicken statue stolen

- A reward is being offered for information leading to the theft of a thousand pound concrete chicken in Alexander County.



The statue was stolen over the weekend off of All Healing Springs Road, about half a mile off of US 64/90 West of Taylorsville.



The incident happened between the hours of 8:00 p.m. on February 11 and 9:00 a.m. February 12. An unknown person(s) stole the large concrete chicken.



It weighed over 1,000 pounds and was over 3 foot tall. The base of the chicken was found several miles away near the 3100 block of All Healing Springs Road, according to the sheriff's office.



Anyone that has additional information or may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area is ask to call the Alexander County Crime Stoppers at 828-632-8555. A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person (s) involved in this larceny.