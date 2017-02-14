Man charged with stealing, selling batteries from farm equipment

- A Statesville man accused of breaking into at several different vehicles and swiping the batteries in Iredell County has been charged.

Steven Leo Antonio Munoz, 22, of Statesville has been charged with breaking and entering, larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses.

According to Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, Munoz is responsible for stealing a total of 10 batteries from logging trucks and farm equipment, in Iredell County. The value of the batteries taken in Iredell County is about $1,220.

The investigation began after batteries were stolen from two logging trucks that were parked on the side of Salisbury Highway on January 27. A day later the Iredell County Sheriff's Office received a report that batteries had been taken from several farm tractors that were parked on a farm in the area of Barry Oak Road. Then on February 2, another report was filed for batteries stolen from another piece of farm equipment in the area of Barry Oak Road.

During the course of the investigation, authorities named Munoz as a suspect. When he was questioned about the larcenies, Munoz admitted to stealing batteries as well as at least 13 various batteries from Rowan County, Sheriff Campbell said.

Detectives were able to locate a total of 11 batteries that had been sold to a business in Statesville by Munoz.

Munoz is being held in the Iredell County Jail under $15,000 secured bond.