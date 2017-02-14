Lodge donates dolls, blankets to help CMPD comfort children

- A local Moose Lodge is helping Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police comfort children after traumatic events.

Over the weekend, the Loyal Order of Moose lodge donated Tommy Moose dolls and blankets, according to CMPD. The dolls are given to children who have been encountered during stressful or traumatic situations, calming them and giving them a soothing object to refocus their attention toward.

Moose lodges and chapters across the U.S. and Canada have purchased more than 100,000 Tommy plush dolls and presented them to police, fire and other emergency workers, CMPD said.