$10,000 reward being offered in Gaston County gun theft

- A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for the burglary of R&M Motors and Pawn and Trade.



On Sunday, February 12, around 2:08 a.m. the Gaston County Police Department responded to a burglar alarm at R&M Motors and Pawn and Trade located off Dallas Cherryville Hwy. Officers determined that multiple firearms had been stolen from the business. The investigation is ongoing.



ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $10,000.



Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867).