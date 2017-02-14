NASCAR driver Mike Wallace drops charges in brutal beating

- The charges against three men accused of brutally beating NASCAR driver Mike Wallace and his daughter last summer have been dropped.

Court documents FOX 46 Charlotte received Tuesday said the decision to drop the charges came straight from the victims, the Wallace family.

You may recall, it was at the PNC Music Pavilion last summer that Mike Wallace and his daughter were injured in an assault following a Rascal Flatts concert.

Court documents filed in Mecklenburg County Friday show charges against Randolph Mangum, Nathan Lucas, and Paul Lucas have been dropped. Each were facing several assault charges following an alleged attack at PNC Music Pavilion in June of last year.

Court document show the charges were dropped at the request of the Wallace family because, “The state often confers with victims of a crime, as these individuals are the ones that must testify in a public courtroom and relive the incident each time they take the stand.”

Mike Wallace took the stand back in late October, giving vivid details of the attack.

The courtroom was even shown graphic pictures and an alleged cell phone recording of the incident. That trial ended in a mistrial after two witnesses remained in the coatroom during proceedings, even though they were given direction by the judge to leave.

At the time, the prosecution said they would re-try the case.

FOX 46 Charlotte did reach out to the Wallace family attorney but were told they cannot comment. The station also reached out to the attorneys for the three men who were accused of the assault, but have not heard back.

