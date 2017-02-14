UNC Charlotte student charged with raping another student

- A student at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte is accused of raping another student over the weekend, according to police.

Joshua Arford, 18, of Waynesville, NC was arrested Saturday and charged with second degree forcible rape.

His bond was set at $75,000.

Officers were called about 7:40 a.m. Saturday about a sexual assault that had taken place on campus overnight, according to the incident report.

