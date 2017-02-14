Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in south Charlotte

- A homicide investigation is underway in south Charlotte, according to police.

Detectives said at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, February 14 they were called to the 2700 block of Oakcrest Place for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, police found a man inside a home with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on scene by Medic, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the man will be released pending family notification.

Early information indicates that this shooting is drug related, police said. Detectives are working to determine whether there were any witnesses to this murder.

#BREAKING Police say other than suspicious activity tonight, this is a quiet neighborhood and they have had no major issues here. pic.twitter.com/dCZocGC15m — Brett Baldeck (@BrettFOX46) February 15, 2017

Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation in the 2700 block of Oakcrest Place. Victim was pronounced deceased on scene. — CMPD News (@CMPD) February 14, 2017

