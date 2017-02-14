Threatening note found in Ardrey Kell High School bathroom Local News Threatening note found in Ardrey Kell High School bathroom "School shooting February 17, 2017...don't come to school," was the message found written on a bathroom wall at Ardrey Kell High School.

CMS told FOX 46 Charlotte they are investigating this threat.

Many students said they're not sure what to believe.

"I mean it was kind of terrifying. I heard it from a few different people and I thought it wasn't true. Then I went to the bathroom and saw it for myself and was kind of freaked out out a bit," one student said.

The school was supposed to have this Friday, Feb. 17 off but the schedule was changed as a 'make up snow day'. Some speculate it could be a student playing a sick joke.

