Man identified in fatal overnight shooting in uptown Charlotte

Posted:Feb 15 2017 07:58AM EST

Updated:Feb 15 2017 10:52AM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a fatal shooting in uptown Charlotte.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service in the 300 block of W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived they found Walter Scott Jr., lying  in the road with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by Medic.

As more officers arrived on scene another man flagged them down at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Blvd. at Tryon Street and told them he had also been shot, according to police.

He was taken by Medic to CMC where he is being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing, active investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.  

