Young girl surprises police so they 'feel special' on Valentine's Day

- It's tough being alone on Valentine's Day. That's why a little girl made sure all her Valentines working at the Kannapolis Police Department knew they were loved.

Kannapolis 911 posted on Facebook that they received a visit from "a very special young lady named Mary Kate."

"At 8:30 PM on Valentines Day she decided that Police Officers currently working needed some special treats," Kannapolis 911 said in the post. "She brought us candy so that we would feel special today while being away from our families."

The officers went on to thank Mary Kate for her act of love.

"Mary Kate you are the reason that we love our jobs. Thank you so much and have a great night."