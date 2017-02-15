Hickory Police searching for suspect in Boost Mobile armed robbery

Police in Hickory are looking for a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery Wednesday morning.

Officers received a call about 10:30 a.m. about a robbery that had taken place at the Boost Mobile at 2501 Springs Road NE. The man entered the store, threatened the clerk with a weapon and demanded money before leaving in a gray or silver Honda Accord, police said.

The suspect is described as being 18-20 year-old, light skinned black male, thin, approximately six feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black Nike baseball cap, black colored sweater and baggy sweat pants.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Hickory Police at 828-328-5551.