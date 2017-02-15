Suspect possibly connected to recent shooting in custody after chase

Suspect possibly connected to recent shooting in custody after chase

Posted:Feb 15 2017 04:11PM EST

Updated:Feb 15 2017 06:25PM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - A person possibly connected to a recent shooting is now in custody after leading CMPD officers on a chase Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they located a vehicle on Freedom Drive that was possibly connected to a recent shooting. When officers attempted to pull the car over, the person refused to stop and a chase began.

Related: Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in south Charlotte

The suspect crashed near Wilkinson and John Crosland. The person was taken into custody, police said.

It is not yet clear if this incident is connected to a deadly shooting that occurred on 2700 block of Oakcrest Place Tuesday evening.

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories