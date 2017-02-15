Suspect possibly connected to recent shooting in custody after chase Local News Suspect possibly connected to recent shooting in custody after chase A person possibly connected to a recent shooting is now in custody after leading CMPD officers on a chase Wednesday afternoon.

- A person possibly connected to a recent shooting is now in custody after leading CMPD officers on a chase Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they located a vehicle on Freedom Drive that was possibly connected to a recent shooting. When officers attempted to pull the car over, the person refused to stop and a chase began.

Related: Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in south Charlotte

The suspect crashed near Wilkinson and John Crosland. The person was taken into custody, police said.

It is not yet clear if this incident is connected to a deadly shooting that occurred on 2700 block of Oakcrest Place Tuesday evening.

Check back for updates on this developing story.