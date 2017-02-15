UNC Charlotte students ask for changes in alert system after alleged rape Local News UNC Charlotte students ask for changes in alert system after alleged rape UNC Charlotte students tell us Campus Police typically send alerts, so they were shocked when they didn't get one after an alleged rape happened on campus late last week.

"I get e-mails on regular basis so I do feel like they keep you informed," UNC Charlotte Senior Joseph Meehn said.

Campus Police Chief Jeff Baker tells FOX 46 Charlotte his team is only required to send alerts to students if the situation is a continuous threat to students.

"The circumstances that occurred last weekend that wasn't a continuous ongoing threat to the campus because the moment we were given his name, we went to the [residential] hall and picked him up," said Chief Baker.

UNC Charlotte police arrested 18-year-old Joshua Arford right away on Saturday and reported the situation was controlled quickly. Still, some students feel the situation was serious enough to warrant an alert.

"I kind of get why the information is protected but as a student body member it would be to my safety and security that I should know when these things happen," UNC Charlotte Senior John Lewis said.

Chief Baker tells FOX 46 Charlotte Campus Police aren't trying to hide any information of crimes at the university.

"We have a crime log that is available to the public and that type of information is contained in the crime log and we are required by law to have that," Chief Baker said.

Some students are telling us the alert system should add events regardless of ongoing or not.

"I believe the administration will listen to us and that they would find some middle ground to make sure that we are being heard and that we feel safe here," Lewis said.