Father accused of hiring crew to kidnap son in Iredell County

A caller called 911 after they saw four to five people in a blue mini-van and a brown SUV take a male juvenile by force at the house next door on West Iredell Circle, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office. The caller told deputies that they saw the suspects put some type of restraint on the boy and force him into the van before driving away toward Old Mountain Road. The caller said they could hear the victim yelling at the people to let go of him.

After speaking with the boy's family members, deputies learned that the boy should have been at home and no one should have been taking him anywhere. Investigators said that the victim's father, Rickey David Thomas Jr., from Massachusetts, had gone to West Iredell High School earlier in the day with four other people trying to locate his son. The group had been traveling in vehicles that matched the description the caller had given, authorities said.

Detectives said they were able to obtain the tag number from security footage and found it to be a license place issued from Maine.

Deputies said they notified law enforcement across the country and that the four suspects were located by Virginia State Police. Authorities in Virginia said they found plastic zip ties inside the mini-van that are believed to have been used to restrain the boy. The boy is currently in the custody of Virginia Department of Social Services

The suspects told authorities that they were hired by the victim's father to bring him back to Massachusetts. Deputies said the suspects, along with boy's father, forced their way into the boy's home and restrained him.

Detectives with the Iredell County Sheriffs have drawn warrants for Felony Restraint and Felony Breaking and entering for the suspects, Lorraine Colpitts, Michael Warman, Tony Winslow, and Mickey Mitton.

The father of the child, Rickey Thomas, who is believed to have flown back to Massachusetts, has warrants for Conspiracy to commit Felony Restraint and Felony Breaking and Entering. The District Attorney’s office has agreed to seek extradition of the suspects back to North Carolina to face charges.