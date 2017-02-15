Teen killed in wreck while fleeing from the scene of a shooting

- An 18-year-old was killed early Tuesday morning as the vehicle she was in crashed while attempting to flee the scene of a crime, according to CMPD.

Police said at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, February 14 three people suspected of being involved in a shooting incident were reported fleeing from the crime scene.

A person was reported to have been shot in the 3600 block of Arklow Road.

The three people, identified as Kristin Renee Bradley, 22, Michelle Carlina Morales, 20, and Kasey Ann Vance, 18, sped away from the scene in a 2010 Honda Civic. Shortly after, they were being followed by the shooting victim's father.

Police said the Honda was traveling south on East W.T. Harris Blvd. at a high rate of speed when the driver, Bradley, lost control of the vehicle.

The Honda slid off the roadway to the right, struck several trees and rolled on to its side.

Rear seat passenger, 18-year-old Vance, was pronounced dead on scene. Bradley and Morales were both taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Excessive speed is suspected as a contributing factor in this crash, according to police. The crash is under investigation to determined if alcohol or drug use contributed.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call Detective Oberer at 704- 432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.